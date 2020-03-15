7th coronavirus case confirmed in Delaware

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware have announced its seventh confirmed case of the coronavirus on Sunday afternoon.According to the Delaware Health Department, a New Castle County woman under the age of 30 is being treated for COVID-19. She is not severely ill and is currently in isolation inside her home. This brings the state total to seven."Because of the nature of this disease, we know that we are going to continue to see an increased number of cases in Delaware. This announcement brings Delaware's total positive cases to seven," said Dr. Karyl Rattay. "With the amount of test samples that health care systems and providers across the state are submitting to the Delaware Public Health Lab and to commercial labs, the numbers of patients being tested have increased significantly."Delaware officials add that the CDC is no longer requiring presumptive positive results to go through CDC for confirmatory testing and that all presumptive positives up to this date are considered confirmed.Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.Concerned residents showed up by the hundreds in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, and cars were lined up for blocks, with passengers anxious to be tested for the coronavirus.ChristianaCare, along with the Health Department, offered a free drive-through clinic.People drove up and got a quick nasal swab that is sent off to a lab for testing. The hope is to reduce the spread of the virus and take some of the demands off of local emergency rooms.The free testing was only for individuals that were exhibiting symptoms consistent with coronavirus.Health experts say test results should be available within two to five days.If you have symptoms, you are urged to contact your doctor. People with questions about the coronavirus can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899.