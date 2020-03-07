Coronavirus

Delaware County resident tests presumptive positive for COVID-19; no new cases reported

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department says two residents who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus remain in isolation but no new cases have been reported to date.

On Friday, officials announced that one adult in Delaware County and one adult in Wayne County are currently being treated. Both have mild sympotim of COVID-19.

"While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to stay calm," Dr. Levine said. "Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks, or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients."

EMBED More News Videos

Residents react after presumptive positive coronavirus case found in Philadelphia



The Delaware County case is a woman who recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present, officials said. The other case is an adult who recently traveled to a country where the coronavirus is present.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Tom Wolf announces two presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania


Delaware County officials wouldn't detail where the woman lives but said she came into contact with someone out of state who had a confirmed case of coronavirus. The woman then went to health officials and tested positive Thursday.

Governor Tom Wolf said the woman is in good physical health and is in isolation at home.

The CDC and the state health department are trying to get in contact with the people she encountered before going into quarantine.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



County officials said they are working closely with local schools and have distributed more masks, gloves and sanitizer to first responders

"Our goal from the emergency preparedness side is to make sure we don't go into a deficit of our first responders," said Delaware County Emergency Services Director Tim Boyce.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said officials will be contacting those who have been in contact with the affected people and they will be quarantined.

"We expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks," Levine said.

Governor Wolf has signed an emergency disaster declaration to provide increased support to state agencies involved in the response to the virus.

"It is critical to prepare for and respond to suspected or confirmed cases in the commonwealth and to implement measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The disaster declaration is an additional way we can be prepared," Wolf said.

EMBED More News Videos

With the number of reported cases of coronavirus rising in the U.S. there is a sentiment of caution, for some even worry, around catching the virus known as COVID-19.

