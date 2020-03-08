Coronavirus 2020: The latest on the outbreak across the US and in the Delaware Valley

The outbreak of the virus, known officially as COVID-19, has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.
Local coronavirus news
The latest reported cases in the Delaware Valley are two people from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
On Saturday night, Governor Tom Wolf said that both people are in isolation and their symptoms are mild.
There is also a confirmed case of the virus in Camden County, New Jersey. A man in his 60s is now in isolation at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
And Delaware County officials said a woman believed to be infected with COVID-19 is currently in isolation inside of her home.
Coronavirus in US
Across the country, at least 19 people have died and positive cases have been reported in at least 29 states.
A cruise ship carrying more than 3,500 passengers from 54 countries has at least 21 people on board who have tested positive for the virus. Cruise officials and passengers have been confined to their rooms as the ship circles international waters off the San Francisco Bay.
Coronavirus around the world
Reports say more than 105,000 people in at least 101 countries have been infected with novel coronavirus amid the outbreak. At least 3,555 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The majority of the cases and deaths have been in China, where the virus was first detected in Wuhan in December before spreading to every continent except Antarctica.
South Korea, Italy and Iran have the highest national totals of confirmed cases behind China.