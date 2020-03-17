Coronavirus

Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States

Cases of the coronavirus have emerged across the country, including Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

Pennsylvania, including the City of Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware have announced measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Nationwide, the U.S. government implemented dramatic new restrictions on Americans going out in public and 7 million people in the San Francisco area were put on a near-total lockdown to control the coronavirus emergency that has walloped the global economy.

As the way of life changes by the day, here's a look at where COVID-19 cases have appeared:

