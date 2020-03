Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States

Cases of the coronavirus have emerged across the country, including Philadelphia and the surrounding region. Pennsylvania , including the City of Philadelphia New Jersey and Delaware have announced measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.Nationwide, the U.S. government implemented dramatic new restrictions on Americans going out in public and 7 million people in the San Francisco area were put on a near-total lockdown to control the coronavirus emergency that has walloped the global economy.As the way of life changes by the day, here's a look at where COVID-19 cases have appeared: