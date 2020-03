Coronavirus update: 6 new cases confirmed New Jersey; state total jumps to 29

EMBED >More News Videos Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state total to 29.In a news conference, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said a 16-year-old girl from Bergen County, a 66-year-old woman from Essex County, a 51-year-old man from Morris County, a 23-year-old man from Somerset County and a female from Bergen County all tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.Governor Phil Murphy has recommended the cancelation of large public gatherings, including concerts and sporting events of more than 250 people."Today, based on guidance we have received from the Commissioner of Health, we are recommending the cancellation of all public gatherings throughout New Jersey of more than 250 individuals, including concerts, sporting events, and parades," said Murphy.On Wednesday, Persichilli said some contact tracing was underway and that some cases could be a result of community spread. Persichilli defines community spread as "person-to-person transmission without exposure to a confirmed case, or a nexus to an area where community spread is identified."The health commissioner suggested that COVID-19 may be spreading among the community in New Jersey."Community spread indicates that the coronavirus is amongst us. We have an expectation that that may be the case," Persichilli said."So although I do not have that analysis today which could point us in the direction of community spread, we are stepping up our mitigation strategies in selected areas," she continued.Twenty-three additional cases have been confirmed in the state including residents in the following counties: Bergen, Monmouth, Middlesex, Passaic, Union, Burlington County and Camden.Judith Persichilli said officials are still investigating the contacts of those cases. However, she said two of the patients did not appear to have exposure to either a confirmed case, or traveled to an area that has community spread of the novel coronavirus.On Tuesday, health officials reported that a man in his 60s from Bergen County was the state's first coronavirus death.The victim was a 69-year-old male with a history of diabetes, emphysema and several other conditions. He had no international travel history, though officials said he did travel back and forth to New York.He was admitted to the hospital on March 6. His condition deteriorated Monday night and he suffered a cardiac arrest Tuesday morning, officials said."We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can - across all levels of government - to protect the people of New Jersey," Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver said in a joint statement.A presumptive positive case means a sample tested positive at a state lab and has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.The announcement of the state's first death comes one day after Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.All 21 counties in the state are under an emergency declaration, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases.