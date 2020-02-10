Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Passengers allowed to board NJ cruise ship again; ship to set sail Monday

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- A cruise ship in New Jersey will depart Monday following a coronavirus scare.

Crews cleaned the ship after four passengers were feared to have the coronavirus. Their test results came back negative.

Some passengers were already on board early Monday. Royal Caribbean allowed pre-boarding Sunday night after they got the all clear.

The Anthem of the Seas arrived here in New Jersey on Friday with a handful of the 4,000 people on board in quarantine.

A family of four who had recently traveled to China was hospitalized over concerns they could have coronavirus, which has now killed more than 800 people in China.

The family tested negative, but some of them did test positive for the flu which has similar symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Now, Royal Caribbean is compensating passengers for the severe disruption.

"We've had this happen to us in our life because of bad weather, it's out of their hands," a passenger said. "You know, they didn't plan on having a virus coming around the United States at this time. But they handled it very well and we're very pleased and we told them we'll be back."

The cruise line is even going a step further, banning anyone with Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passports from boarding, at least for the time being.

They are also banning anyone who has visited those countries within 30 days of their cruise.

The cruise ship had left Cape Liberty on January 27 for an 11-day cruise to the Caribbean.

