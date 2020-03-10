Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Latest on the COVID-19 cases in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Tuesday, while the state of New Jersey announced its first death related to COVID-19.

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates from across our region:

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Tuesday. No details about the patient were immediately released.

PENNSYLVANIA

There are now a total of 11 presumptive positive cases in the State of Pennsylvania.

Eight people reported presumptive positive in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, with one patient hospitalized in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Officials say this individual is a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor who was working in King of Prussia, Pa.

The infected doctor may have exposed other people, including some children which prompted school closures on Monday.

The eighth case in Montgomery County was announced Tuesday morning. No details about that case were immediately available.

EMBED More News Videos

Schools across the Delaware Valley are closing amid an outbreak of the coronavirus.


Montgomery County also announced that a couple in Lower Merion Township is presumptive positive and under self-quarantine as well as four other patients in Worcester, Cheltenham and Lower Gwynedd townships.

Officials in Delaware County confirmed a woman is quarantined in her home after testing positive.

Additional cases were reported in Wayne and Monroe counties.

NEW JERSEY

New Jersey reported its first death from coronavirus. The patient was a 69-year-old man from Bergen County with underlying health conditions.

Four new presumptive positive cases were announced on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 15.

Another 31 cases are under investigation.

Of the four new cases, two are in Burlington County.

The other two are in Bergen County.

DELAWARE

The Delaware Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that two of the three people tested for COVID-19 have tested negative, while one case still remains under investigation.

Two patients from New Castle County have tested negative for the coronavirus and a patient from Kent County remains under investigation, according to officials.

Delaware officials are also monitoring 18 people.

17 people have tested negative for the virus in Delaware.

EMBED More News Videos

Consumer Reports incorporates new research to show the right way to wash your hands to avoid getting sick

