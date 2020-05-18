Health & Fitness

Coronavirus questions: is infection less risky outdoors? Are antibody tests being counted?

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

So many people were outside this weekend.

Is the risk for transmission lower in the fresh air?


It all depends on who you are around and what you are doing.

The New York Times recently interviewed several infectious disease experts, and all agree, the risk of catching COVID-19 is lower out in the fresh air.

However, that doesn't mean you can let your guard down.

If you go out, avoid crowded areas.

And it's best to stay with household members

But if you are around others - practice social distancing, wear a mask wherever you can't stay 6 feet apart.


Also, keep gatherings small, and never share food or utensils

Some people are beginning to get antibody blood tests.

If they're positive, will they be included in the case reports from area health departments?

No, right now only active infections are counted for the tally.

There are still some questions about the accuracy of the antibody tests.

They look to see if you had been exposed or infected in the past, however, even a positive result is not considered a confirmed case at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcoronavirusinfectioncovid 19 pandemicvirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy allows more activities to resume; details reopening plan
N.J. gov. warns gym defying shutdown order
Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus
Unemployment stories: Learning skills while seeking work
Some restaurants re-open while others close their doors for good
'It feels surreal': NJ doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
Pa. reports 87 additional coronavirus deaths Monday
Show More
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Philly health commissioner: Now is not the time to go to the beach
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Last day to register to vote in Pa.
More TOP STORIES News