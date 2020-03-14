Coronavirus PA: State effort to halt coronavirus in Montgomery County expands to Delaware County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6008513" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents in Montgomery County flocked to the stores as health officials work to contain the coronavirus.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the effort to halt the spread of coronavirus in the state's hardest-hit county has expanded to include a second county.The social distancing effort that went into effect Montgomery County on Friday also went into effect for Delaware County on Saturday.There are a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of those, 18 are in Montgomery County and six are in Delaware County.In Montgomery County, a 37-year-old adult male and a 36-year-old adult female who live in the same Skippack household were identified as having the virus. Both are being monitored at home.A 45-year-old male and a 41-year-old female who reside in the same Collegeville Borough home were also identified by officials. They are also both being monitored at home.The Pennsylvania Department of Public Health informed Methacton School District that a Methacton High School student received a presumptive positive test result for coronavirus, according to a statement on the school's website.The following measures are now in place and will remain for at least two weeks. The governor's office said it will evaluate options throughout that period*A no visitor policy has been implemented for correctional facilities and nursing homes and will be evaluated for other facilities.*Freedom of travel will remain, but the governor and his administration ask all people to refrain from non-essential travel.*Essential services will be available: police, fire and emergency medical services, and essential services for vulnerable populations.*Supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open.*The governor and his administration recommend that non-essential retail facilities close, and ask that business owners for non-essential services consider the well-being of their customers, staff and community when making a decision to close or remain open.*The Wolf Administration strongly encourages the suspension of large gatherings, events, conferences of 250 individuals or more.*The Wolf Administration discourages individuals from traveling to recreational activities like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.*The Wolf Administration encourages religious leaders to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of illness.*Initiated a no-visitor policy at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.*Restricted visitors in state centers effective today to ensure health and safety for individuals with an intellectual disability.*Restricted visitors in assisted living and personal care homes to minimize exposure to our seniors and individuals with disabilities.*The Office of Administration provided a message to all Commonwealth employees regarding those who work or live in Montgomery County. This same guidance will be sent to employees who live and work in Delaware County.*This includes individuals who live in Montgomery or Delaware counties and work in other counties and those who live in other counties and work in Montgomery or Delaware counties.*Individuals will be instructed to work from home.*The Commonwealth is authorizing a 10 workday paid absence for individuals who don't have telework capabilities.*Facilities that are in Montgomery County that are Commonwealth facilities and provide essential services will remain open.*Facilities that are administered by Montgomery or Delaware County will follow the same procedures as those counties.