Stress over COVID-19 pandemic may cause 'shock hair loss,' doctors say

If you are noticing more hair loss during the pandemic, you're not alone. Doctors around the world are reporting more cases of what's referred to as "shock hair loss."It's similar to when women experience hair loss after giving birth and it all has to do with stress.When we experience something extremely stressful, it can take two to three months before hair starts to shed or fall out, which is why doctors believe they're seeing more hair loss complaints now, several months since the start of the pandemic."When there is a big stress, whether it is physical, emotional, you get sick. This can be things like financial stress, medications, anxiety - really any big shock to your system can push up to 50 percent of those hairs prematurely into your shedding phase," said Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, Cleveland Clinic.The good news is hair grows back and most cases resolve on their own within about 6 months.If you are looking for ways to help protect your hair, try to reduce feelings of stress, make sure you get enough exercise and plenty of sleep and eat a well-balanced diet.Adding a little more protein into your diet can help, so can taking biotin.But if you have concerns, it's best to talk with your healthcare provider.