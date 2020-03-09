Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Latest on the COVID-19 outbreak

More positive cases of the coronavirus are emerging in the Delaware Valley.

There are four people reported presumptive positive in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, with the two most recent patients said to be residing in Lower Merion Township. The other two patients are in Worcester and Lower Gwynedd Township.

Officials in Delaware County confirmed a woman is quarantined in her home after testing positive.

Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania has closed for Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

Officials in Bucks County say all Central Bucks School District schools will be open on Monday, March 9, following weekend cleaning that stemmed from an encounter with an out-of-state guest who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A patient in Camden County, a man in his 60's, is currently in isolation at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

Consumer Reports incorporates new research to show the right way to wash your hands to avoid getting sick



Coronavirus across the US Monday

From cruise ships to a conservative conference in Maryland, more coronavirus cases have been popping up coast to coast.

The number of coronavirus cases in New York state rose Sunday to more than 100, and Mayor Bill de Blasio said that there are now 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City.
Meanwhile, New York's attorney general has ordered prominent televangelist Jim Bakker to stop peddling an alleged coronavirus elixir on his show.

The number of cases in the United States surged over the weekend, more than 500 cases have been reported in at least 34 states.

At least 22 Americans have died.

Top health officials asking Americans to limit travel. While the widespread closure of a city or region might still be possible.

EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



Coronavirus around the world Monday

All Saudi Arabian schools and universities were closing beginning Monday.

In Italy, the government took a page from China's playbook, issuing a quarantine order attempting to lock down 16 million people across a swath of the country's north. Italy's financial hub of Milan and its popular tourist city of Venice were among the places under the order, and across the country, museums and archaeological sites were closed, weddings were canceled, and restaurants were told to keep patrons a meter (3.3 feet) apart. The country has counted 7,375 cases of COVID-19.

China reported 40 new cases of the virus Monday, its lowest number since Jan. 20. More than three-quarters of the country's surviving virus patients have been released, according to government figures.

South Korea reported 69 more cases Monday, bringing its total to 7,382.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspennsylvaniacherry hillmontgomery countydelawarecoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CBSD to reopen schools after COVID-19 scare
Coronavirus outbreak forces Germantown Academy to close
6 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey
Montco coronavirus: 2 new presumptive positive cases
CORONAVIRUS
Montco coronavirus: 2 new presumptive positive cases
COVID-19 Outbreak: Grand Princess cruise ship scheduled to dock in Bay Area
More than 100 coronavirus cases in New York
Coronavirus hits the Delaware Valley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montco coronavirus: 2 new presumptive positive cases
AccuWeather: Sunny, Very Warm Today
Coronavirus outbreak forces Germantown Academy to close
N. Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action
Woman injured in house fire in Southwest Philadelphia
Work zone speed cameras going into effect
LAFC come back 3 times to force draw with Philadelphia Union
Show More
Wife of NY lawyer infected with COVID-19 speaks out
Fire rips through Allentown night club, site of previous mass shooting
6 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey
Truck slams into N.J. home
Nearly 300 gallons of wine flowed out of faucets in town in Italy
More TOP STORIES News