Coronavirus update: Latest on the COVID-19 cases in the Philadelphia region

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates from across our region:
PHILADELPHIA
The City of Philadelphia reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Tuesday. No details about the patient were immediately released, though more information was expected to be released at a 3 p.m. news conference.
PENNSYLVANIA
There are now a total of 11 presumptive positive cases in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Eight people reported presumptive positive in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, with one patient hospitalized in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Officials say this individual is a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor who was working in King of Prussia, Pa.
The infected doctor may have exposed other people, including some children which prompted school closures on Monday.
The eighth case in Montgomery County was announced Tuesday morning. No details about that case were immediately available.
Montgomery County also announced that a couple in Lower Merion Township is presumptive positive and under self-quarantine as well as four other patients in Worcester, Cheltenham and Lower Gwynedd townships.
Officials in Delaware County confirmed a woman is quarantined in her home after testing positive.
Additional cases were reported in Wayne and Monroe counties.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey reported its first death from coronavirus. The patient was a 69-year-old man from Bergen County with underlying health conditions.
Four new presumptive positive cases were announced on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 15.
Another 31 cases are under investigation.
Of the four new cases, two are in Burlington County.
The other two are in Bergen County.
DELAWARE
The Delaware Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that two of the three people tested for COVID-19 have tested negative, while one case still remains under investigation.
Two patients from New Castle County have tested negative for the coronavirus and a patient from Kent County remains under investigation, according to officials.
Delaware officials are also monitoring 18 people.
17 people have tested negative for the virus in Delaware.