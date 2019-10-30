Health & Fitness

Is Genetic Testing Right For You?

By
Genetic evaluations are increasingly important when determining what diseases a patient may be at risk for. Family history is also an important tool for doctors when treating a patient.

Dr. Rachael Brandt, PhD, MS, CGC from Main Line Health outlines the variety of ways your genes can help determine what patients may be at risk for when evaluating cardiovascular, cancer and prenatal health.

Plus, how to determine if you are a candidate for genetic testing and what options are best for them.
