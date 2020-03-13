Coronavirus: 4 new patients identified in Montgomery County

As of Friday, 18 of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County. The total for the state is now 35.
Friday afternoon, four additional cases of COVID-19 were identified by Montgomery County officials.
An 37-year-old adult male and a 36-year-old adult female who live in the same Skippack household were identified as having the virus. Both are being monitored at home.
A 45-year-old male and a 41-year-old femael who reside in the same Collegeville Borough home were also identified by officials. They are also both being monitored at home.
There are a number of EMS workers in in quarantine Upper Merion Township.
Meanwhile, tents to be used for testing were put up in Audubon but will be moved to Eagleville near the county emergency operations center.
As of Friday, more than 800,000 county residents were under multiple restrictions in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.
"We are going to begin significant and decisive social distancing," Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference on Thursday.
The following measures were put in place starting Friday March 13 and will continue for 14 days.
The governor's office said it will evaluate options throughout that period
Montgomery County
*A no visitor policy will be implemented for correctional facilities, nursing homes, and others to be evaluated.
*Schools in Montgomery County will be closed starting March 13, as will child care centers licensed by the Commonwealth.
*Adult daycare centers will be closed.
*Freedom of travel will remain, but the Governor and the Commonwealth ask all people to refrain from non-essential travel.
*Essential services will be available: police, fire, and emergency medical services, essential services for vulnerable populations.
*Supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open.
*The Governor and the Commonwealth recommends that non-essential retail facilities close.
*AMTRAK will begin operating a reduced schedule and the Ardmore stop will close to AMTRAK trains for two weeks, beginning March 13.
The Wolf Administration is also working directly with SEPTA to evaluate potential impacts and will continue to provide service updates as things evolve.
All of Pennsylvania
*The Wolf Administration also strongly encouraged:
-The suspension of large gatherings, events, conferences of 250 individuals or more.
-Individuals not travel to recreational activities like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.
-The Wolf Administration encourages religious leaders to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of illness.
Commonwealth Employees
*The Office of Administration will provide a message to all Commonwealth employees regarding those who work or live in Montgomery County.
*This includes individuals who live in Montgomery County and work in other counties and those who live in other counties and work in Montgomery County.
*Individuals will be instructed to work from home.
*The Commonwealth is authorizing a 10 workday paid absence for individuals who don't have telework capabilities.
*Facilities that are in Montgomery County that are Commonwealth facilities and provide essential services will remain open.
*Facilities that are administered by Montgomery County will follow the same procedures as the county.
Statewide
IMPACT ON STORES
The Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall will be closed for two weeks effective March 13, 2020.
Valley Forge Casino is also following suit, closing until March 27.
Lines stretched through grocery stores, shoppers piled their carts high with necessities.
"Basically they said that so many people are calling out that they can't keep all the registers open," said Stephanie Linden of Audubon.
Neil Rees of Audubon stocked up on beer, looking on the bright side of social distancing.
"It's a staycation, yes. I'm going to stay home," said Rees.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST NUMBERS:
Health officials said Thursday there are now at least 35 cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, including at least 18 cases in Montgomery County.
County-by-county breakdown in our region
-Bucks (3)
-Chester (1)
-Delaware (6)
-Montgomery (18)
-Philadelphia (3)
Montgomery County police officer tests presumptive positive
During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, county officials said a 35-year-old Lower Providence Township police officer has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus.
"The Montgomery County Office of Public Health is currently working to determine which individuals, including other township staff and members of the public, this individual came into contact with while infected and before starting a self-isolation period," officials said in a news release.
The man lives in Perkiomen Township.
On Monday, a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor working at a facility in King of Prussia tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
"In total, the physician cared for approximately two dozen patients directly and came into contact with 17 staff members. Staff and patient families who become symptomatic have been advised to obtain testing from the Pennsylvania Department of Health," said officials with CHOP.
