covid-19

COVID-19 cases spike in New Jersey; official warns of 'second wave'

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey added 1,300 new positive coronavirus cases overnight, over 1.5 times more than the previous day's figure - and the highest level since late May - Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

The biggest increases are in Ocean and Monmouth counties, the Democratic governor said during a news conference.


Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said most of the positive cases in Ocean County stem from Lakewood, predominantly among white men ages 19-49 and could be related to religious services or celebrations that occurred in late September.

Hospitalizations also climbed to 652, the highest level since early August, Murphy said.

Eleven people were reported to have died overnight, bringing the statewide total to 14,373. The positivity rate for testing stood at 3.69%, while the rate of transmission fell to 1.22, down from 1.27.

The uptick in cases and hospitalizations could mean a return outbreak.


"We are anticipating a second wave, and we are preparing based on our prior experiences," Persichilli said. "This wave has a potential to become a surge."

The state has stockpiled personal protective equipment, ventilators and the therapeutic drug remdesivir. She said the biggest concern will be staffing because other states sent health workers in March and April, but those people are confronting the outbreak in their on states now.

She didn't give a time frame for when the wave could hit.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseycoronaviruscovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Medical journal blasts US leadership's 'failed' COVID-19 response
US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid
White House rejects updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval
Nick Cordero's widow implores Trump to show empathy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID child remains found in Delaware, 2 in custody
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Police: 'Deranged' man killed woman in carjacking during deadly rampage
Chester Co. judge accused of using donations for gambling
Pelosi 'at the table' even after Trump scrapped stimulus talks
Nurse robbed at gunpoint in Frankford, 2 men sought
Police investigate fatal shooting in Willingboro
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool, A Bit Breezy Today
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Post-VP debate poll: Who won the night, Harris or Pence?
More TOP STORIES News