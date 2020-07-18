COVID-19 cases surpass 100K, deaths top 7K in Pennsylvania

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6321952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Wolf followed through on his threat to yank COVID-19 funding from a county that defied his shutdown orders.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania since the pandemic began has topped 100,000.On Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 763 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 100,241.There were 15 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 7,007.The department says the number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 11 and July 17 is 142,110 with 5,552 positive cases.There were 19,399 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 17.The health department says there are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 912,486 patients who have tested negative to date.Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.The department says it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.