Health & Fitness

COVID-19 cases surpass 100K, deaths top 7K in Pennsylvania

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania since the pandemic began has topped 100,000.

On Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 763 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 100,241.

There were 15 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 7,007.

RELATED: Gov. Wolf yanks COVID-19 funding from Lebanon County for defying shutdown orders
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Wolf followed through on his threat to yank COVID-19 funding from a county that defied his shutdown orders.



The department says the number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 11 and July 17 is 142,110 with 5,552 positive cases.

There were 19,399 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 17.

The health department says there are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 912,486 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department says it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

RELATED: Governor Wolf imposes new restrictions in Pennsylvania as COVID-19 cases surge
EMBED More News Videos

Pennsylvania is imposing broad new statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants and larger indoor gatherings, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharrisburgcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends remember teen killed in Delco collision
Body recovered at Jersey Shore where man went missing
Hot, less humid today; Excessive Heat Warning Sunday
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
Action News Vault: Rep. Lewis awarded 2016 Liberty Medal in Philly
5 injured in crash near Boathouse Row
Vigil held for 25-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed
Show More
Man critically injured in Philly drive-by shooting
Montgomery Co. releases school reopening recommendations
Mutter Museum reopens for first time since March
Region prepares for excessive heat starting Sunday
Despite pandemic, home sales are booming in Philly market
More TOP STORIES News