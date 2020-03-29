COVID-19 death toll rises to 6 in Delaware; positive cases top 230

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- An additional coronavirus-related death was reported in Delaware on Sunday, as the total number of cases in the state surpassed 230.This brings the death toll to six in the First State.Of the 232 positive COVID-19 cases, 141 are in New Castle County; 66 are in Sussex County; 25 are in Kent County.Thirty-three people are reported to be hospitalized across the state.A stay-at-home order in the state of Delaware began at 8 a.m. Tuesday as the numbers of positive cases of coronavirus rose.Carney said the stay-at-home order was necessary."Not enough people are taking this seriously. I've seen way too many people in groups and gatherings," said Carney. "I don't want Delaware to be the example of what not to do in this crisis."of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by Sunday's order.The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.