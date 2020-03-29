Coronavirus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 6 in Delaware; positive cases top 230

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- An additional coronavirus-related death was reported in Delaware on Sunday, as the total number of cases in the state surpassed 230.

This brings the death toll to six in the First State.

Of the 232 positive COVID-19 cases, 141 are in New Castle County; 66 are in Sussex County; 25 are in Kent County.

Thirty-three people are reported to be hospitalized across the state.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

A stay-at-home order in the state of Delaware began at 8 a.m. Tuesday as the numbers of positive cases of coronavirus rose.

Carney said the stay-at-home order was necessary.

"Not enough people are taking this seriously. I've seen way too many people in groups and gatherings," said Carney. "I don't want Delaware to be the example of what not to do in this crisis."

NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES

Click here for a full list of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by Sunday's order.



The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew castle countysussex countykent countygovernor john carneycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How social distancing slows spread of coronavirus
3 more coronavirus deaths reported in Del.; cases top 210
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
2 area Wawa stores remain closed after positive COVID-19 cases
Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration from President Trump
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
Can blood from coronavirus survivors treat the newly ill?
4 passengers dead aboard cruise ship anchored off Panama
Show More
Rhode Island National Guard door knocks in search of New Yorkers
Local sites to become military-style hospitals to assist with COVID-19 overflow
5th COVID-19 death reported in Montgomery County
Today's Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc
Philly coronavirus cases top 800; city offers free food for those in need
More TOP STORIES News