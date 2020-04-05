President Trump approves disaster declaration in Delaware; 673 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Motorists may pass through Delaware en-route to other states.

Motorists may leave their home state (PA, NJ, MD, etc.) to work for a Delaware designated essential business, to care for a family member in Delaware, or for healthcare reasons (pharmacy, going to vet, visiting PCP) in Delaware.

Out-of-state employees who work for an essential business in Delaware but who could otherwise do their work from home should remain home.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the State of Delaware.The president's action makes federal funding available to Delaware and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the state impacted by COVID-19.On Sunday, health officials reported a total of 673 cases of the coronavirus. To date, 14 people have died from the virus.DRIVING FROM OUT OF STATEA modification to Governor John Carney's State of Emergency Declaration due to the coronavirus outbreak now gives troopers in Delaware the authority to pull over out-of-state drivers.Delaware State Police say Carney's order "authorizes any Delaware law enforcement officer to stop a vehicle driving within the state simply because it is displaying out-of-state tags."This authorization does not apply to vehicles traveling on I-95, I-295, or I-495.During the stop, troopers may ask limited questions related to the driver's recent travel.The driver will be advised that if they are coming into Delaware from out-of-state, they are required by law to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Delaware or immediately return to their home state, according to news release.Troopers will be monitoring non-interstate roadways which have been identified as having a large volume of out of state travelers, authorities said.There are limited exceptions that allow for out-of-state persons and vehicles to enter Delaware without being required to self-quarantine, including:Out-of-state visitors who fail to self-quarantine could face criminal charges, officials said.The University of Delaware will postpone its 2020 Commencement, originally scheduled on Saturday, May 30, in Delaware Stadium, along with associated Convocations and other ceremonies.UD President Dennis Assanis made the announcement April 2 in a communication to all graduating students. In the email, he wrote, "We've had to take a series of responsible, yet drastic measures to keep our community safe and healthy. Unfortunately, this now means that we must postpone our plans for the traditional Commencement ceremony scheduled for May. Importantly, this is not a cancellation."Calling Commencement "perhaps my favorite day of the year," Assanis added, "We are committed to giving the amazing Class of 2020 a wonderful send-off in true Blue Hen style."As the uncertainty of the pandemic situation continues to evolve, UD officials are weighing the multiple factors in staging an event as complex as Commencement to determine the best course ahead.of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by the governor's order.The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.