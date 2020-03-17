Burlington County Health Department reports COVID-19 exposure at 2 public gatherings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5990944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Burlington County Health Department is warning the community after two people attended public gatherings while infected with COVID-19.Officials say the infected residents attended a gathering on March 8 at 11:30 a.m. during a Mass at Sacred Heart Church Mount Holly. An infected patient also attended a gathering on March 12 during the Moorestown High School Orchestra Concert from 7 to 8 p.m."We are making this announcement so that individuals who have visited these events can be more alert for symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease," the health department said.If you believe you were exposed and are experiencing mild symptoms and are medically stable, you can remain at home but must self-isolate until you have been fever-free for 72 hours.If you are in need of urgent medical care, please call 9-1-1 and let them know you were exposed to the coronavirus so that medical personnel can take the appropriate precautions.