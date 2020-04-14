Coronavirus

Fatigue setting in for nurses on front lines of COVID-19 outbreak

By
UPLAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ever-increasing shortages of staff and personal protection equipment are among the challenges facing health care workers not just at Crozer-Chester Medical Center but across the country.

Long hours treating COVID-19 patients is adding to the challenges.

"It's really busy. The patients are sicker than ever," said trauma nurse Peggy Malone.

After working a 16-hour shift taking care of COVID-19 patients at Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Malone drove into her driveway last week and literally passed out.

"I just closed my eyes for what I thought would be a minute and I woke up three hours later. I guess I was just that tired," she said.

Chelsea Rabena, a registered nurse at Einstein Medical Center, says she's been working 12 -hour shifts that often turn into 13 to 14 hours depending on how busy they are.

"It's exhausting, not only are you exhausted but there's also a sense of you feel for these patients and their families," said Rabena.

"What's really difficult when you go into these patients and you're dressed like a Martian, you know I'm sure they feel isolated," added Malone.

Then there's the ever-restrictive federal guidelines on personal protection equipment.

"We're wearing a mask that we used to remove each time we leave the room. We're wearing it for an entire day, an entire shift," said Malone.

Rabena says, "I'm most concerned about bringing anything home with me. I have a baby at home and husband as well, so I am very scared to take the mask off and put it back on."

Although the work has been exhausting both physically and emotionally, these medical professionals say they've never been more proud to be a nurse.

"And we can't forget that we can't do this without our respiratory therapists, and our housekeepers and our nutritionists, this is such a team effort," said Malone.

Rabena adds, "And all of the support that we've gotten has been so appreciated, I've never felt more support ever."

Both nurses stressed that the president and Congress need to step up the effort to get them more personal protection equipment so they're not having to reuse masks after tending to COVID-19 patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelaware countyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: Tips on getting proper health insurance coverage
1,761 COVID-19 cases in Delaware
How to handle laundry during COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus photography: photographer snaps porch portraits during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive signs in Philly's COVID-19 fight, but no changes for now
High winds damage buildings, boardwalk at Jersey shore
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Pa. reports 524 coronavirus deaths; more than 24,000 cases
Woman stabbed at least 10 times in Downingtown: DA
COVID-19: N.J. to work with other states to reopen post-pandemic
Trump says he and Fauci are on the same page
Show More
How to handle laundry during COVID-19 outbreak
1,761 COVID-19 cases in Delaware
Delco paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
$65K reward offered in shooting death of boy
More TOP STORIES News