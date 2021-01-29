Health & Fitness

COVID-19 hasn't gone away - Your health coverage shouldn't either

The uncertainty right now around COVID-19 and getting access to the vaccine can be difficult and can cause anxiety and stress - especially for those in high-risk groups, like older adults. Join a chat with Independence Blue Cross's Dr. Heidi Syropoulos to find out why now, more than ever, it is crucial to have a good relationship with your doctors and have a health plan that gives you peace of mind that you're covered.

Heidi J. Syropoulos, MD, joined Independence Blue Cross in 2015 after practicing Geriatrics for nearly 30 years. In her current role, she functions as the medical liaison to the Government markets team, serving as a subject matter expert on clinical medicine and healthcare delivery. Dr. Syropoulos loves that her position gives her the opportunity to help an entire population of people through the benefits of their health plan
