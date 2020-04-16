coronavirus testing

Officials: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Philadelphia; 604 new cases reported

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Thursday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Temple University's Liacouras Center is now ready for patients, but he hopes the city will not need to use the facility.

The news comes as Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city is still seeing an increase in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Officials reported 604 new cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia on Thursday, bringing the state total to 8,045.



Farley said the number was much higher than Wednesday's total due to lab reports being returned in batches.

The region currently has 1,541 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, he said. In total, 264 people in Philadelphia have died from the virus.



Despite the growing number of hospitalizations, Farley said that 30% of hospital beds and 29% of ICU beds remain available.

"We are not past the worst of this. There is still a lot to go to get past this pandemic," Farley said.

Nursing homes are still being hit the hardest, Farley said. As of Thursday, there have been 137 deaths at nursing homes in Philadelphia.
