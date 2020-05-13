707 more COVID-19 cases bring total to 58,698 in Pennsylvania; 137 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Wednesday 707 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 58,698.As a result of the department's work to reconcile data from various sources, the state is reporting an increase of 137 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,943 deaths in Pennsylvania. These deaths have occurred over the past several weeks.There are 244,171 patients who have tested negative to date.Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;1% are aged 13-18;Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;26% are aged 50-64; and28% are aged 65 or older.Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,408 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,806 cases among employees, for a total of 14,214 at 543 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 2,705 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.Approximately 4,066 of the total cases are in health care workers.___COVID-19 DRUGThe state Department of Health said Tuesday that it has received 1,200 doses of a drug with promise in alleviating COVID-19 and is sending it to 51 hospitals in Pennsylvania.The hospitals that will receive the first shipments of remdesivir were determined based on the number of COVID-19 patients and the severity of those patients' illnesses, the department said.Remdesivir is given intravenously once a day for up to 10 days, the department said.The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the drug after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed that remdesivir shortened the time to recovery by 31%, or about four days on average, for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.The drug may also help avert deaths, but that effect is not yet large enough for scientists to know for sure.No drugs are currently FDA-approved for treating COVID-19, and remdesivir will still need formal approval. The drug does have side effects, including potential liver inflammation.Nonetheless, the National Institutes of Health's Dr. Anthony Fauci has said remdesivir would become a new standard of care for severely ill COVID-19 patients.___NATIONAL GUARDThe Pennsylvania National Guard says some personnel are sick with COVID-19, including those who contracted the virus that causes the disease while deployed.Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Keith Hickox said his agency has helped 13 long-term care facilities in response to the pandemic.It's nearly impossible to know how the Guard troops became sick, he said, describing the total number as relatively low, considering what they have been doing.Hickox said that medical staffers have helped out at nine facilities and that training has been done at five of them. The Guard is not disclosing the list of nursing homes and similar places they have been assisting.The effort has involved more than 180 medical workers, mostly helping with comparatively less sick residents, so the facilities' own medical staff can focus where patients need it the most.Others with the Guard are providing logistical help, cleaning, and training of facility staffers in the use of personal protective gear and decontamination, Hickox said.All members are quarantined and tested when high-risk missions are completed, he said.