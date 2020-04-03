Health & Fitness

26 COVID-19 deaths in Philly, city says public should wear face masks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials with the City of Philadelphia have announced more positive cases of the coronavirus, additional COVID-19 related deaths, and new guidelines concerning face masks.

The number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia reached 2,430 on Friday, city officials report. Since Thursday, an additional 330 positive cases were confirmed.

There have been nine additional deaths, bringing the total in the city to 26.

Of those 26 deaths:

- 1 was between the ages of 40-49
- 2 were between the ages of 50-59
- 2 were between the ages of 60-69
- 11 were between the ages of 70-79
- 7 were between the ages of 80-89
- 3 were over 90
- Officials said 10 were white, 9 African America, and they did not have information on the others at this time
- 13 had been in nursing homes

There have been 9,595 negative cases.

FACE MASKS

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Philadelphia will follow the updated guidelines from the CDC concerning the public wearing face masks when being outside.

Farley pointed out during a Friday press conference these guidelines are for non-medical masks, as those should be saved for hospital workers and those in the medical field.

Farley said wearing a cloth mask will help protect the people around you.

TRASH & RECYCLING

The coronavirus response is impacting and delaying trash pickup in Philadelphia.

Officials say sanitation employees are calling out of work making it harder for the Streets Department to maintain its regular schedule.

Mayor Jim Kenney addressed the problem Thursday, saying the city is one day behind on its daily routes.

Kenney says residents should leave your trash where it is and it will be picked up.



