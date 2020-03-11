Coronavirus updates: Latest information on the COVID-19 cases in the Philadelphia region

Meanwhile, in Delaware, a university professor is the first person in the state to test presumptive positive for the virus.
Some of the patients are in isolation in the hospital while many have been self-isolating at home.
Taking drastic action Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he is cutting off travel from Europe to the U.S. and moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.
Trump said the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom, and there would be exemptions for "Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings."
The NBA also announced it's suspending its season after a player preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced Wednesday. The news came after the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly postponed on Wednesday night.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover
RELATED: What's the difference between coronavirus symptoms and flu or cold symptoms?
Here are the latest COVID-19 updates from across our region:
PHILADELPHIA
Philadelphia officials announced the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus on Tuesday but said no new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.
Officials said the person is an adult resident of the city who is known to have exposure to previously confirmed cases of the virus. The person is being treated at home and officials have started contacting others who came into contact with the individual.
As of Wednesday night, 39 people were under evaluation for possible coronavirus in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA
There are now a total of 16 cases in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, officials said a 35-year-old Lower Providence Township police officer is the county's ninth presumptive positive case of coronavirus. The man lives in Perkiomen Township.
Another patient is hospitalized in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Officials say this individual is a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor who was working in King of Prussia, Pa. The infected doctor has two dozen patients and came into contact with 17 staffers, CHOP said on Tuesday.
County officials said an 18-year-old Germantown Academy student became infected with the virus from a relative at home. Germantown Academy remains closed as some students self-isolate as a precaution.
A man in Worcester, a couple in Lower Merion and a woman in Upper Merion are all in isolation at home with the virus.
Officials say the 70-year-old female patient who is from Cheltenham Township is still unsure how she contracted the virus.
Officials said two previously presumptive cases in Delaware and Wayne counties were confirmed positive by the CDC on Wednesday.
Two residents in Bucks and Monroe county also tested presumptive positive for the virus.
Several schools across the region were closed for deep cleaning and other precautionary measures.
NEW JERSEY
On Wednesday, New Jersey reported eight new cases of COVID-19, raising the state total to 23.
In a news conference, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said four of the new cases are in Bergen County; four are in Middlesex County; two are in Monmouth County.
Persichilli said officials are still investigating the contacts of those cases. However, she said two of the patients did not appear to have exposure to either a confirmed case, or travelled to an area that has community spread of the novel coronavirus.
Persichilli went on to define community spread as "person-to-person transmission without exposure to a confirmed case, or a nexus to an area where community spread is identified."
The health commissioner suggested that COVID-19 may be spreading among the community in New Jersey.
DELAWARE
Officials in Delaware have confirmed their first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.
The case involves a 50-year-old New Castle County man who is a professor at the University of Delaware. Officials say the man is not severely ill and self-isolated at home.