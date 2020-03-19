Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Cases jump to 55 in Montgomery County; drive-thru testing opens Saturday

UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania said Thursday that they have 13 new coronavirus cases bringing their total to 55.

New cases range in ages from 23 to 77 years old. One of the 13 new residents who tested positive is being hospitalized for the virus.

Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners said the county will open its drive-thru testing site this weekend.

The testing site will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at Temple University's Ambler Campus located in Upper Dublin Township.

"This site will provide testing by appointment only. There will not be any treatment conducted on-site," said Arkoosh.

Only individuals meeting 1 or more of the following 4 criteria will be eligible:

- Fever at or above 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath

- Temperature at or above 99.6 degrees and you're 65 years of age or older
- If you are a first responder (police, fire, EMS, dispatcher) and you have a concerned exposure to a patient with a suspected case of COVID19 or respiratory symptoms
- Health care worker who is providing direct patient care and testing is not available through your employer

To date, there are 185 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

One person has died from the virus in Northhampton County.
