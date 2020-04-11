Coronavirus

Montgomery County coronavirus death toll jumps to 62; 1,695 total cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials reported 13 new deaths related to the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the county total to 62.

Officials said 193 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 1,695.

The positive individuals are from 43 municipalities.

EMBED More News Videos

A new surge unit in Montgomery County has been provided for COVID-19 and non related patients.



On Friday, officials said a temporary surge unit is being set up inside Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County.

Working with a medical response team, they are adding dozens of beds in case there is a drastic up-tick in coronavirus cases.

Equipment is being brought in today to make sure everything is ready, if and when it's needed.

The new unit will be able to treat both patients that have COVID-19, and for those who test negative.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported over 1,750 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to about 20,000.

There were 78 new deaths, tying the previous single-day high, for a statewide toll of 416.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Grateful COVID-19 survivor surprises nursing staff at Temple University Hospital
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
SEPTA changes mask policy after videos surface on social media
U.S. census critical for funding after pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grateful COVID-19 survivor surprises nursing staff at Temple University Hospital
COVID-19 kills three members of the same Del. family
SEPTA changes mask policy after videos surface on social media
Chase Utley, wife share look inside home during COVID-19
Philly Proud: Local brewery turns to making hand sanitizer
Philadelphia pastor to open church on Easter Sunday
Temple Health doctor provides insight to fighting COVID-19
Show More
99-year-old World War II veteran beats coronavirus
Philadelphia reports largest daily death toll with 33 fatalities
Some New Jersey convicts could get home confinement under order
COVID-19 overflow facility at Liacouras Center opens Monday
Pennsylvania moves ahead with plan to free some inmates
More TOP STORIES News