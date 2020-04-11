Coronavirus

Montgomery County coronavirus death toll jumps to 68; 1,815 total cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials reported six new deaths related to the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the county total to 68.

Officials said 120 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 1,815.

"Sadly, we are reporting today six more deaths due to COVID-19, which underscores the need to continue to protect the most vulnerable as well as ourselves by staying at home," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

The positive individuals are from 28 municipalities. Sixty-one municipalities have been affected by the virus.

On Friday, officials said a temporary surge unit is being set up inside Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County.

Working with a medical response team, they are adding dozens of beds in case there is a drastic up-tick in coronavirus cases.

Equipment is being brought in to make sure everything is ready, if and when it's needed.

The new unit will be able to treat both patients that have COVID-19, and for those who test negative.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Del. extends State of Emergency, partners with Nextdoor
U.S. census critical for funding after pandemic
Philadelphia healthcare students make a difference from home
NJ orders transit capacity cut, face coverings for riders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PA could see surge next week, 21K cases statewide
NJ orders transit capacity cut, face coverings for riders
2 men wanted in sex assault, armed carjacking
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
SEPTA changes mask policy after videos surface on social media
Here's what COVID-19 does to your lungs
Show More
Deadly police-involved shooting in Montgomery County
Chase Utley, wife share look inside home during COVID-19
Grateful COVID-19 survivor surprises nursing staff at Temple University Hospital
3 teens charged with throwing object off NJ overpass
COVID-19 kills three members of the same Del. family
More TOP STORIES News