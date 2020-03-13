Montgomery County shutting down to prevent COVID-19 from spreading

More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County, including an EMS worker in Upper Merion Township.
On Tuesday, the EMS worker told his supervisor he was having symptoms of COVID-19. On Wednesday, officials say he tested presumptive positive for the virus.
Officials say the worker came into contact with an infected COVID-19 patient on March 7. Out of an abundance of caution, 22 fire and EMS personnel are in quarantine since they had contact with their infected coworker.
Meanwhile, tents to be used for testing were put up in Audubon but will be moved to Eagleville near the county emergency operations center.
Starting Friday, more than 800,000 county residents will be under restriction in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.
"We are going to begin significant and decisive social distancing," Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference on Thursday.
CLOSED IN MONTCO
Wolf ordered the closure of all schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County. That includes YMCA facilities, theaters, sporting events and concerts.
Schools of all types are included, including public schools, pre-k, higher education and private schools. State-licensed daycares are also closed under the order, county officials said.
He said no mass gatherings should be held, including conferences and rallies.
Wolf strongly recommended the closure of non-essential retail facilities.
The Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall will be closed for two weeks effective March 13, 2020.
Valley Forge Casino is also following suit, closing until March 27.
Lines stretched through grocery stores, shoppers piled their carts high with necessities.
"Basically they said that so many people are calling out that they can't keep all the registers open," said Stephanie Linden of Audubon.
Neil Rees of Audubon stocked upon beer, looking on the bright side of social distancing.
"It's a staycation, yes. I'm going to stay home," said Rees.
OPEN IN MONTCO
Governor Wolf ordered critical infrastructure to remain open.
That includes all health care facilities such as pharmacies, urgent care facilities, primary care, outpatient services, long-term care facilities and hospitals.
That also includes gas stations, grocery stores, utilities, public safety, correctional facilities, government facilities, and mass transit.
TRANSIT IN MONTCO
Amtrak will begin operating a reduced schedule Friday and Ardmore station will be closed for two weeks.
Wolf said his office is working with SEPTA to evaluate the impact on mass transit.
"My administration will is working closely with our transportation partners to be sure we maintain essential transportation services wherever possible," Wolf said.
Any state employee traveling in and out of Montgomery County between their workplace and home is being asked to work remotely.
Wolf said the approach is planned to last for two weeks but will be continually evaluated. He called the steps "far less draconian than what we may have to do in the future if we don't act now."
Across the state, he encouraged the cancellation or postponement of any large gatherings, especially with more than 250 attendees.
He also discouraged people to go to recreational activities in public places and asked religious leaders to use discretion to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
LATEST NUMBERS:
Health officials said Thursday there are now 22 cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, including 13 cases in Montgomery County.
The four new cases in Montgomery County were identified on Thursday as:
-A 35-year-old man from Skippack Township, whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. He is being monitored at home. This individual had direct contact with a previously identified presumptive positive individual in Montgomery County.
-A 58-year-old man from Lower Merion Township, whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. He is being monitored at home. The individual traveled to a location inside of the United States where coronavirus is known to be active.
-A 53-year-old woman who lives in the same Lower Merion home, whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. She is being monitored at home. The individual traveled to a location inside of the United States where coronavirus is known to be active.
-A 58-year-old woman who lives in Conshohocken borough whose symptoms do not require hospitalization. She is being monitored at home. This individual had direct contact with a previously identified presumptive positive individual in Montgomery County.
Across the county, 19 of the cases are presumptive positive. Two cases, including one in Delaware County, have been confirmed by the CDC.
- County-by-county breakdown
- Bucks (2)
- Delaware (1)
- Monroe (2)
- Montgomery (13)
- Northampton (1)
- Philadelphia (1)
- Pike (1)
- Wayne (1)
Montgomery County police officer tests presumptive positive
During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, county officials said a 35-year-old Lower Providence Township police officer has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus.
"The Montgomery County Office of Public Health is currently working to determine which individuals, including other township staff and members of the public, this individual came into contact with while infected and before starting a self-isolation period," officials said in a news release.
The man lives in Perkiomen Township.
On Monday, a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor working at a facility in King of Prussia tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
"In total, the physician cared for approximately two dozen patients directly and came into contact with 17 staff members. Staff and patient families who become symptomatic have been advised to obtain testing from the Pennsylvania Department of Health," said officials with CHOP.
Bucks County has 2 presumptive positive cases
Bucks County announced its first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday night.
County officials say both are adults who reside in the same house, and both are in isolation at their home with mild symptoms.
The two had attended an out-of-state gathering recently where they came into contact with two other people who later tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, the county said.
"These two cases did not get their coronavirus in Bucks County," a health official said Wednesday.
The two Bucks County residents developed symptoms of the virus - including cough, fever and shortness of breath - a few days after returning home.
Delaware, Wayne, Monroe counties
On Thursday night, authorities in Delaware County held a briefing saying they still only have one confirmed case.
Although the county borders Montgomery County, there are no plans yet to shut down schools or businesses.
The coronavirus has also found its way into Wayne and Monroe counties.
On Wednesday, health officials said one case in Wayne County was confirmed positive by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The latest case is an adult resident of Monroe County, who is currently in a hospital. This individual was in contact with someone else who tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
Another patient in Monroe County has been released from the hospital and is in isolation at home, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
