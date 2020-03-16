health

CDC recommends no large gatherings for next 8 weeks over coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends no gatherings of more than 50 people for the next 8 weeks as health officials work to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The CDC issued the new guidelines on Sunday night.

"Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States," the CDC says.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



The worldwide COVID-19 outbreak has sickened more than 162,000 people and left more than 6,000 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 64, while infections passed 3,200.

Read the new guidelines below:

Guidance as of 3/15/2020

Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

This recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses. This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship to leave Port of Oakland tonight, Newsom says
Second coronavirus death reported in NJ
Coronavirus: Are your hands clean? A black light experiment
Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
St. Christopher's doctor has COVID-19; ICU closed to new patients
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Philadelphia region
All New Jersey schools will be ordered to close, gov says
Funeral arrangements announced for officer killed on duty
Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
4 new COVID-19 cases in Philly; total rises to 8
Show More
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero
Aggressive measures taken across region to contain coronavirus
3 N.J. children found safe after Amber Alert issued
Coronavirus: Del. confirms 7th COVID-19 case
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
More TOP STORIES News