Cape May County, N.J. officials announce coronavirus outbreak at long-term living facility

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Health officials in Cape May County, New Jersey have announced a coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care living facility.Officials say 15 residents and 11 staff members of Victoria Manor located at 3809 Bayshore Road in North Cape May tested positive for COVID-19. No deaths have been reported in connection with the outbreak as of Monday morning."Public Health has been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks happening in skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness," said Assistant Director of Public Health Nursing, Mary Tighe. "We in conjunction with the New Jersey Department of Health are working closely with the facilities now to protect residents and staff."Staff and residents who do not have serious symptoms are monitored, medically isolated but not hospitalized.Victoria Manor is a nursing facility with 120 beds. Officials say the facility is following all health recommendations to prevent further spread of the virus.To date, there are a total of 99 cases confirmed in the county, including one case that resulted in death.