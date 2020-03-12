Philadelphia officials ban public gatherings over 1,000 people over COVID-19 concerns

To date, only one person has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus but officials expect that number to go up.
The person is being treated at home and officials have started contacting others who came into contact with the individual. The employee self-reported and is now under self-isolation.
"More people will get sick, and we have to expect that there will be deaths as a result of this," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley.
"We are increasingly concerned about several things. First, the contacts to the cases that have been identified in Philadelphia, and in like Montgomery County, many of them have symptoms. And the testing availability and the turnaround time for reporting results has been very limited," said Farley.
Officials say there are 45 people under evaluation for possible coronavirus.
On Thursday, Philadelphia school officials said an employee was recently in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The employee self-reported and is now under self-isolation, officials said.
The district said the space where the employee worked is undergoing a deep cleaning.
Superintendent William Hite said the School District of Philadelphia will remain open but all class trips are canceled.
"The School District of Philadelphia has been working closely with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health on how we can safely continue learning and instruction during this public health matter," Hite said. "We will continue to follow the advice of public health officials and remain committed to the health and safety of our entire school community."
Effective Friday, March 13, the district will limit activities where large groups will be gathered. Athletic practices will be permitted, but games will be postponed until further notice. All school-sponsored trips and work-related travel is postponed at this time unless approved by the superintendent.
"We understand and appreciate that members of our school community may have questions and concerns about whether schools should remain open," said Hite. "However, at this time, there are no plans to close District schools, per the recommendation of PDPH. We know that closing schools would have a significant impact on our students who depend on the consistency and predictability of the services our schools provide, including meals, shelter and health services. For these reasons, every effort will be made to keep our doors open. "
In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, 22 have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 across the region.
This story will be updated.