COVID-19 screenings force hundreds of travelers to wait hours at airport

Passengers traveling through airports across the U.S. are waiting for hours to get through customs this weekend due to the new COVID-19 health screenings for those coming from Europe.

Photos show people at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport packed inside the building.



Airport employees handed out bottled water, snacks and sanitizing wipes. The airport released a statement on Twitter, saying they were working with federal partners "to provide expedited International screening for the elderly and those traveling with young children."





Some passengers expressed concern to ABC about their health because they were standing next to hundreds of people and couldn't socially distance themselves as recommended.

These airport delays come on the same day that an Alaska Airline worker at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco tests positive for COVID-19. SFO is one of the 13 airports where travel screenings are in place for travelers flying in from European countries.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called the crowds and lines at O'Hare "unacceptable" on Twitter Saturday night.



He blamed the federal government and demanded that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence take action immediately.

President Trump announced a 30-day restriction in travel to most of Europe earlier this week. On Saturday, Pence announced that the United States extended the restrictions to travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland as well.

The Department of Homeland Security said the following airports are the only ones that travelers from the restricted countries can travel to. Those airports are:

Airports accepting travelers from restricted countries:


  • Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts
  • Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois
  • Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas
  • Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan
  • Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii
  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York
  • Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California
  • Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida
  • Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California
  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington
  • Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia


    • Upon arrival, travelers will proceed to standard customs processing. They will then continue to enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities. Passengers will then be given written guidance about COVID-19 and directed to proceed to their final destination, and immediately home-quarantine in accordance with CDC best practices.

    Trump has said he's "considering" a domestic travel ban in certain areas of the country.

    The major delays come as Illinois lawmakers and health officials urged people to stay inside.

    "Social distancing is important," Pritzker said earlier in the day. "Keeping people from being in big groups is very important."
