Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly in children across US, researchers find

ATLANTA -- New reports show the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases in the United States is on the rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and Children's Health Association found that pediatric cases of the virus increased from 2.2% in April to 10% in September.

Then a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that children ages 12-17 made up twice as many COVID-19 case as those ages 5-11.

These new reports come as the virus' death toll eclipses 1 million worldwide.

Elizabeth McNew from Atlantic Beach, Florida is one of those cases. She was just 12 years old, but she passed away on Friday after a 10-day battle with the virus.

"I never got to hear her voice again," her mother sobbed.

On Monday, President Donald Trump formally announced plans to distribute 150 million rapid tests across the country as part of a push to entice states to reopen schools.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildren's healthchildrencoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
Souderton schools return to in-person classes
Mother dies of COVID-19 shortly after daughter
Morning Moms: Katie Cool used furlough time to get outside with her kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
Cyberattack hits major hospital chain based in King of Prussia
Priceless keepsakes for baby taken from Fishtown porch, suspect sought
Souderton schools return to in-person classes
FREE COFFEE: Where to find National Coffee Day deals
False report leads officers to swarm cheerleader's dorm with guns
Mother dies of COVID-19 shortly after daughter
Show More
ESPN: Eagles' Dallas Goedert has small ankle fracture
Officials warn of this text message scam going around
Grand jury transcript to be released in Breonna Taylor case
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers Today, Soaking Rain Tonight
Philly residents can vote early at new satellite offices
More TOP STORIES News