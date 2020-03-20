COVID-19 testing site at Philly sports complex to open soon, health care workers priority

Testing kits are being moved in to where tents have been set up in the parking lots at Citizens Bank Park.
There is currently a shortage of testing kits, so officials say health care workers will be prioritized and tested first, followed by adults 50 and older who show symptoms.
On Thursday, Philadelphia's health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, had a warning about the coronavirus sweeping through the country.
"This is about to get real," he said. "We expect many people in Philadelphia will get this infection."
City officials took a tour through the maze of tents as the South Philly site prepares for drive-up testing. Testing kits are being moved into place. Still, Dr. Farley says more supplies are needed.
"These sites are having a shortage of the test kits, the swabs they use to take the samples," he said.
Health officials say everyone can't be tested. Farley said healthcare workers will be a priority.
Already, 20 have tested positive and those workers are needed on the front lines.
"We have to assume this virus is spreading very rapidly through the city of Philadelphia," he said.
Regional leaders are working to ramp up donations and volunteers.
Meanwhile, donations are being centralized through a new website, PHLCOVID19FUND.org.
The money will be funneled to non-profits which will disburse the money. $6.5 million had been pledged prior to the launch on Thursday. Bill Golderer with the United Way of Greater Philadelphia will help steer the fund.
"Our neighbors need help. They need help from proven trusted leaders who've delivered sacrificially all the time," Golderer said.
The city is expected to open more testing sites. Officials say leases are being worked out.