COVID-19 testing site opening at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia this afternoon, but with restrictions

Officials said the site will be open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. beginning Friday, March 20, 2020.
"The site will be open every day during those hours as long as supplies allow," the city said.
While the Community Based Testing Site is open to the public, the city said there are strict eligibility criteria for admission and testing.
The city said the restrictions are necessary because of the limited number of tests.
While a doctor's note or prescription is not needed to be eligible, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is restricting eligibility for testing at this site to the following groups of people:
-People who are over 50 years of age AND are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.
-Healthcare workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, including:
*Hospital and doctors office staff with direct patient contact
*Nursing home staff with direct patient contact
*People who perform Emergency Medical Services duties
*Home healthcare staff with direct patient contact
A new COVID-19 testing site could be operational as soon as Friday afternoon at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.
Testing kits are being moved in to where tents have been set up in the parking lots at Citizens Bank Park.
There is currently a shortage of testing kits, so officials say health care workers will be prioritized and tested first, followed by adults 50 and older who show symptoms.
On Thursday, Philadelphia's health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, had a warning about the coronavirus sweeping through the country.
"This is about to get real," he said. "We expect many people in Philadelphia will get this infection."
City officials took a tour through the maze of tents as the South Philly site prepares for drive-up testing. Testing kits are being moved into place. Still, Dr. Farley says more supplies are needed.
"These sites are having a shortage of the test kits, the swabs they use to take the samples," he said.
Health officials say they can't test everyone. Farley said healthcare workers will be a priority.
Already, 20 have tested positive and those workers are needed on the front lines.
"We have to assume this virus is spreading very rapidly through the city of Philadelphia," he said.
Regional leaders are working to ramp up donations and volunteers.
Meanwhile, donations are being centralized through a new website, PHLCOVID19FUND.org.
The money will be funneled to non-profits which will disburse the money. $6.5 million had been pledged prior to the launch on Thursday. Bill Golderer with the United Way of Greater Philadelphia will help steer the fund.
"Our neighbors need help. They need help from proven trusted leaders who've delivered sacrificially all the time," Golderer said.
The city is expected to open more testing sites. Officials say leases are being worked out.