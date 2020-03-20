Health & Fitness

COVID-19 testing site opening at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia this afternoon, but with restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, the city announced.

Officials said the site will be open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. beginning Friday, March 20, 2020.

"The site will be open every day during those hours as long as supplies allow," the city said.

While the Community Based Testing Site is open to the public, the city said there are strict eligibility criteria for admission and testing.

The city said the restrictions are necessary because of the limited number of tests.

While a doctor's note or prescription is not needed to be eligible, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is restricting eligibility for testing at this site to the following groups of people:

-People who are over 50 years of age AND are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.

-Healthcare workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, including:

*Hospital and doctors office staff with direct patient contact

*Nursing home staff with direct patient contact

*People who perform Emergency Medical Services duties

*Home healthcare staff with direct patient contact

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW:

A new COVID-19 testing site could be operational as soon as Friday afternoon at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Testing kits are being moved in to where tents have been set up in the parking lots at Citizens Bank Park.

There is currently a shortage of testing kits, so officials say health care workers will be prioritized and tested first, followed by adults 50 and older who show symptoms.

On Thursday, Philadelphia's health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, had a warning about the coronavirus sweeping through the country.

"This is about to get real," he said. "We expect many people in Philadelphia will get this infection."

City officials took a tour through the maze of tents as the South Philly site prepares for drive-up testing. Testing kits are being moved into place. Still, Dr. Farley says more supplies are needed.

RELATED: Gov. Wolf orders all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pennsylvania to close

"These sites are having a shortage of the test kits, the swabs they use to take the samples," he said.

Health officials say they can't test everyone. Farley said healthcare workers will be a priority.

Already, 20 have tested positive and those workers are needed on the front lines.

"We have to assume this virus is spreading very rapidly through the city of Philadelphia," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia's health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, has a warning about the coronavirus sweeping through the country.



RELATED: 3 members of 76ers organization test positive for COVID-19

Regional leaders are working to ramp up donations and volunteers.

Meanwhile, donations are being centralized through a new website, PHLCOVID19FUND.org.

The money will be funneled to non-profits which will disburse the money. $6.5 million had been pledged prior to the launch on Thursday. Bill Golderer with the United Way of Greater Philadelphia will help steer the fund.

RELATED: Trump says FDA to approve existing drugs for coronavirus treatment

"Our neighbors need help. They need help from proven trusted leaders who've delivered sacrificially all the time," Golderer said.

The city is expected to open more testing sites. Officials say leases are being worked out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth philadelphiacoronaviruscitizens bank park
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf orders thousands of businesses to shut down | FULL LIST
Coronavirus claims lives of 4 family members in New Jersey
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Shuttered NJ hospital to reopen in response to COVID-19
27 of 38 Delaware COVID-19 cases are in New Castle Co.
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
Show More
LIVE| Philly police leading vehicle procession for Sgt. O'Connor
Safety tips for food delivery amid coronavirus pandemic
Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay
COVID-19: N.J. couple headed to Italy as chaplains for sick
Wawa makes changes amid coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News