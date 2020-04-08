Health & Fitness

Gloucester County opens new Covid-19 testing site at Rowan College of South Jersey

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gloucester County is opening a COVID-19 testing site at Rowan College of South Jersey on Wednesday.

Tests will be performed by appointment only at this drive-thru style testing location at 1400 Tanyard Road in Sewell.

Only Gloucester County residents can use this site. You need proof of residency like a driver's license. You must have symptoms in order to get tested.

Residents 18 and older must call to be prescreened. The number is (856) 218-4142. Have your insurance information available when you call. After that, your appointment time will be scheduled.

Additional testing dates will be announced in the future.

The site is a partnership with Inspira Health, Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Josette Palmer of 'Happy Healthy You Medical Practice', Cooper University Health Care, Gloucester County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Gloucester County Department of Health, and Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management.
