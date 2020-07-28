Health & Fitness

COVID-19 threatens mom-to-be and baby, but there's a happy ending

OLNEY (WPVI) -- A young Montgomery County mom is finally enjoying her new baby, after coronavirus threatened both of them.

Carri Garcia was in her 36th week of pregnancy when she developed COVID-19.


In 24 hours, Carri went from being admitted to Einstein Montgomery Hospital to a ventilator, after being airlifted to Einstein Medical Center on North Broad St.

Her blood oxygen was so low, the baby was at risk.

Her pregnancy and weight prevented "proning," putting her face down, to get oxygen to her lungs.

Obstetrician Adeeb Khalifeh and internist Bhavna Sharma knew time was running out.

So Carri underwent an emergency C-section, still on the ventilator.

"We need to relieve that pressure in order to help the venilator do its job. We decided that within the next hour, we needed to deliver the baby," said Dr. Kalifeh.

Carri seemed to turn the corner quickly.


"Within the next 24 to 48 hours, she was down to 60%, which is way better than 100% oxygen.," said Dr. Sharma.

Because of sedatives Carri received, her newborn son Manuel was given breathing help as a precaution.

However, Manuel was off the machine, breathing and feeding on his own quickly.

And he was sent home a few days later.

Carri needed another week on the ventilator, and nearly a month in rehab.

But both are now back home, and doing well.
