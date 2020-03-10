Coronavirus update: Latest on the COVID-19 cases in the Philadelphia region

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates from across our region:
PHILADELPHIA
The City of Philadelphia announced its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the person is an adult resident of the city who is known to have exposure to previously confirmed cases of the virus.
The person is being treated at home and officials have started contacting others who came into contact with the individual.
Late Tuesday night, organizers of Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled the longtime city tradition.
"After heartfelt consideration and serious conversation with officials from the City of Philadelphia, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has decided to cancel the parade and all events related to the 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade," said the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association of Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA
There are now a total of 14 presumptive positive cases in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Two residents in Bucks County are among Pennsylvania's newest presumptive positive cases.
Eight people are reported presumptive positive in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, with one patient hospitalized in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Officials say this individual is a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor who was working in King of Prussia, Pa.
The infected doctor has two dozen patients and came into contact with 17 staffers, CHOP said on Tuesday.
County officials said an 18-year-old Germantown Academy student became infected with the virus from a relative at home. Germantown Academy remains closed as some students self-isolate as a precaution.
A man in Worcester, a couple in Lower Merion and a woman in Upper Merion are all in isolation at home with the virus.
Officials say the 70-year-old female patient who is from Cheltenham Township is still unsure how she contracted the virus.
Montgomery County officials are urging residents to limit their public activity.
"It is time to seriously consider canceling large gatherings in Montgomery County," said Arkoosh. "We must all begin to put the greater good of everyone ahead of our own convenience."
Officials in Delaware County confirmed a woman is quarantined in her home after testing positive.
Additional cases were reported in Wayne and Monroe counties.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey reported its first death from coronavirus. The patient was a 69-year-old man from Bergen County with underlying health conditions.
Four new presumptive positive cases were announced on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 15.
Another 31 cases are under investigation.
Of the four new cases, two are in Burlington County. The other two are in Bergen County.
DELAWARE
The Delaware Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that two of the three people tested for COVID-19 have tested negative, while one case still remains under investigation.
Two patients from New Castle County have tested negative for the coronavirus and a patient from Kent County remains under investigation, according to officials.
Delaware officials are also monitoring 18 people.
17 people have tested negative for the virus in Delaware.