Montco clinic gives COVID vaccine to younger teens prior to CDC meeting

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Federal health advisers were meeting Wednesday to issue recommendations on how to vaccinate those 12 to 15 years old with the Pfizer shot.Earlier in the week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared expanded use of Pfizer's shots, citing evidence they worked as well for the younger age group as for those 16 and older.Much of the nation is awaiting the recommendations from advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.But at sites in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the vaccine has already started to be administered to 12 to 15 year olds.A parent or guardian must be present.Pfizer reported the vaccine was 100% effective in adolescents with no safety concerns.Norristown 15-year-old Gianna Pino was first in line on Wednesday morning at the Montgomery County vaccination site in King of Prussia."Hopefully as many people can get vaccinated as possible," Pino said.Pino was eager to get her first COVID shot and hopeful that this is a step toward normalcy."This life that we've been living with no school and having to be in bed all day doing school, I can't do it anymore. Even though we're back two days a week, it's not the same still," Pino said.The Weintraubs of Berwyn have no concerns."We were here yesterday and couldn't get a vaccine because a lot of people - the response was just overwhelming; we're really happy about that," said parent Jennifer Weintraub.She continued, "Yesterday, a few of my friends who are physicians brought their 12 to 15 year olds, so I have no doubts.""I'm still going to be wearing a mask every time I'm hanging out with friends, and it just makes me feel a little bit safer," added 15-year-old Alex Weintraub.There was a line early, but once the doors opened, it moved quickly.One Penn Valley father named Evan said most of his family is already vaccinated.Now his son, 15 year-old Garrett, can also start to feel more comfortable."I'm pretty careful, so I decided that I wanted to get the vaccine as soon as possible," Garrett said.Evan said, "My fear of not getting vaccinated is higher than my fear of getting vaccinated.""I think it's part of the step of us all getting in front of this, and moving on and trying to get our lives together, back to how they were pre-pandemic."Appointments at the King of Prussia site are recommended, but not necessary