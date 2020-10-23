COVID-19 vaccine update: Pfizer could soon have early data, Moderna expects Nov. results

We are getting closer to finding out if at least two experimental COVID-19 vaccines work.Pfizer expects to have early data showing if the vaccine works by the end of October. It will then take several more weeks to evaluate longer-term safety.Moderna has enrolled all 30,000 volunteers needed for its trial. They expect results in November and hope to apply for emergency use authorization in December.Both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson announced they are re-starting their trials in the U.S. They had been put on hold due to potential safety concerns but are now cleared to resume.Early doses of the vaccine will go to people who are high-risk, which includes health care workers and people who live and work in long-term care facilities.Vaccines for the general population likely will not be available until sometime later next year.