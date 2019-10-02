CTCA CHAT REWIND: Breast Cancer Awareness

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5584987" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 2 of the Sept. 30 Facebook Live chat with Dr. Sramila Aithal of CTCA.

On Sept. 30, 6abc hosted a Facebook Live chat with Dr. Sramila Aithal of Cancer Treatment Centers of America on Breast Cancer. Dr. Aithal highlighted a number of evolving trends in breast cancer management, offered tips for screening and why men should also be aware of the risk factors. She also answered a number of viewer questions.Check out part 1 of the chat in the video above and the second part below.855-641-2338