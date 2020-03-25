Cumberland County announces first coronavirus-related death

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Health officials in Cumberland County, New Jersey said a Bridgeton resident to tested positive for coronavirus has died.Officials said the patient was hospitalized and tested for COVID-19, but passed away before the positive test results were received."It is our understanding that the deceased suffered from other underlying health conditions that put them in a high risk category," said Megan Sheppard, the county's health officer.Cumberland County currently has one death and three confirmed cases of coronavirus.Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that the state has become No. 2 in the nation for positive COVID-19 results, but said that is the result of much more testing over recent days.The total number of positive cases in New Jersey stood at nearly 3,700, on Tuesday, according to the governor.There have been at least 44 deaths across the state.