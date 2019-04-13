Customers of 3 Del. restaurants warned of potential Hepatitis A exposure

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Customers who ate at two Buffalo Wild Wings locations and a third restaurant are being advised to contact their health care provider after state health officials reported they may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.The Delaware Division of Public Health released information Friday that customers may have been exposed to the virus at the Buffalo Wild Wings on W. Main St in Middletown earlier than previously reported. Potential exposures began on March 28, 2019, and ended when management closed and cleaned the restaurant on April 10, 2019."I eat here almost every week," said Randy Poindexter, Middletown, who took the news of the health scare seriously. "I went to my primary care provider and got the (Hepatitis A) vaccine," said Poindexter.Poindexter said he ate at the restaurant on Tuesday and heard news of the potential health scare the next day.In addition, DPH reported there was a potential exposure at Buffalo Wild Wings on Pulaski Highway in Bear from March 21, 2019 to April 12, 2019. That restaurant was also closed, cleaned and reopened.Potential exposure began at The Stone Balloon Ale House on E Main St near the University of Delaware on March 20 and ended with a cleaning of the building April 3, 2019.A DPH statement reads in part, "Though the risk of diners contracting Hepatitis A after dining at the establishments is low, post-exposure treatment may be considered for high-risk individuals."Those in the high-risk category are people with chronic liver disease or are immunocompromised, women who are pregnant, anyone with jaundice or symptoms compatible with Hepatitis A, people who use drugs (injection or non-injection), those who are homelessness, men who have sex with men and those who recently spent time in prison.Officials with the Division of Public Health insisted the three restaurants have been cleaned and are considered safe to eat at."Given the clean inspection history of the food establishments in Middletown and Bear over the past two years, along with documentation of cleaning and discussions with staff, DPH is confident that they employed the necessary infection and prevention control measures," wrote Jen Brestel, chief of community relations at the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.