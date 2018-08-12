HEALTHCHECK

CVS nasal spray recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

CVS nasal spray recalled due to possible bacteria contamination. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

The FDA has a warning about a sinus medicine because of a possible bacteria contamination.

Bottles of the CVS Health 12-hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist are being recalled.

The problem is they could be contaminated with a bacteria.

The FDA says it could cause illness in some people, but for those with Cystic Fibrosis or an immune disorder it could be fatal.

So far, there have been no reports of illness.

If you've purchased the nasal spray, you can return it to CVS.

