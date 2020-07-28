Trying to find love during the pandemic? Here are some tips to stay safe

The Meet Group out of New Hope, Pennsylvania runs five different dating apps: Meet Me, Skout, Lovoo, Tagged and Growlr.CEO Geoff Cook says as the pandemic hit, activity picked up as people stuck at home searching for a connection, especially on their platforms with live stream dating games.Cook explains it's "where anyone can be the star of their own dating show."But the pandemic also brings new challenges, so the Meet Group tagged doctors to create the safer dating advisory board to help daters lower their risk for infection."If you can minimize the number of individuals or potential dates that you are meeting you are at a less risk," said Dr. Tali Elfassy.That's why the virtual dates are vital, helping people vet or filter potential dates.Cook says people are more picky now. And when you do decide to meet someone in person, Elfassy says use common sense precautions."We know the virus is easily transmitted indoors so it would be best to meet outdoors for the first date," she said.She also recommends maintaining distance until you get to know someone better, wearing a face covering and of course, cancelling if you feel sick.And you should check local transmission rates. If the virus is spreading rapidly in your area, it's best to keep things virtual until it's safer.Also, have an open discussion with any potential date to make sure you are on the same page when it comes to taking precautions.