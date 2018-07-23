De-stressing workouts before your wedding day | FYI Philly

FYI PHILLY

Some workouts to sweat out your stress and calm those pre-wedding jitters. (WPVI)

De-stressing Workouts
Wedding planning can be very stressful so Alicia Vitarelli and Ali Gorman teamed up to round up some workouts to sweat out your stress and calm those pre-wedding jitters.

BodyRide Spin & Barre Studio | Facebook
196 W Ridge Pike, Suite 154, Limerick, PA 19468
484-961-8186

Priya Hot Yoga | Facebook
1828 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130

267-519-0767

Lumos Yoga & Barre | Facebook
2001 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-787-0700
