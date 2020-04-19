Delaware announces 6 new COVID-19 deaths; 2,538 total cases

Coronavirus

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Division of Public Health said Saturday that six additional people have died from the coronavirus.

In total, 67 Delawareans have lost their lives due to complications from COVID-19.They range in age from 33 to 98 years old.

The most recent deaths all involve individuals with underlying health conditions, except for one individual:

  • 87-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized

  • 72-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident

  • 58-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident


  • 51-year-old female from Sussex County, hospitalized long-term care resident

  • 92-year-old female from Sussex County, hospitalized long-term care resident

  • 76-year-old male from Sussex County, hospitalized


In total, 2,538 people has tested positive for the coronavirus in Delaware.

There have been 155 positive COVID-19 cases involving residents of long-term care facilities in Delaware, officials said. Thirty-eight residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.
