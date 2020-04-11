Delaware extends State of Emergency, partners with Nextdoor

"The days and weeks ahead will be difficult, but we all need to do our part by staying home and staying informed," Carney tweeted Friday.
The governor also released new guidance from the state's Division of Public Health regarding worship services this Easter weekend.
He said, in part, "I know that so many Delaware families across our state - including mine - traditionally celebrate Easter and Passover surrounded by family. This year will be much different for all of us. The best thing you can do this weekend is stay home. Celebrate with your immediate family members. Protect your family - especially those who are immunocompromised - by not putting them at greater risk. Don't gather in large groups. Call to check in on your parents and grandparents and connect virtually with family and friends. We'll get through this, but it's going to take all of us."
Carney also announced a partnership with the social network Nextdoor to keep Delawareans informed on the neighborhood level.
"This partnership with Nextdoor will really allow us to reach Delawareans at a neighborhood level, and make sure Delaware families are receiving good information throughout this crisis," said Governor Carney.
Delaware has reported 1,326 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 32 deaths statewide.