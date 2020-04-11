Health & Fitness

Delaware extends State of Emergency, partners with Nextdoor

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney has officially extended the State of Emergency declaration in place to the spread of COVID-19.

"The days and weeks ahead will be difficult, but we all need to do our part by staying home and staying informed," Carney tweeted Friday.

RELATED: COVID-19 kills three members of the same Delaware family

The governor also released new guidance from the state's Division of Public Health regarding worship services this Easter weekend.

He said, in part, "I know that so many Delaware families across our state - including mine - traditionally celebrate Easter and Passover surrounded by family. This year will be much different for all of us. The best thing you can do this weekend is stay home. Celebrate with your immediate family members. Protect your family - especially those who are immunocompromised - by not putting them at greater risk. Don't gather in large groups. Call to check in on your parents and grandparents and connect virtually with family and friends. We'll get through this, but it's going to take all of us."



Carney also announced a partnership with the social network Nextdoor to keep Delawareans informed on the neighborhood level.

"This partnership with Nextdoor will really allow us to reach Delawareans at a neighborhood level, and make sure Delaware families are receiving good information throughout this crisis," said Governor Carney.

Delaware has reported 1,326 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 32 deaths statewide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdovergovernor john carneycoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf suggests Pennsylvania virus cases could surge next week
SEPTA changes mask policy after videos surface on social media
Here's what COVID-19 does to your lungs
Deadly police-involved shooting in Montgomery County
Chase Utley, wife share look inside home during COVID-19
Grateful COVID-19 survivor surprises nursing staff at Temple University Hospital
3 teens charged with throwing object off NJ overpass
Show More
COVID-19 kills three members of the same Del. family
Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside
Masked men rob cell phone store in Logan
Philadelphia reports largest daily death toll with 33 fatalities
Boris Johnson makes 'very good progress' in London hospital
More TOP STORIES News