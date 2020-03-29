Coronavirus

Delaware governor orders out-of-state travelers to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Governor John Carney is ordering all out-of-state residents traveling into Delaware to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days to fight the spread of COVID-19. The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.

The 14-day period is measured from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual's presence in Delaware, whichever is shorter.

The order does not apply to travelers who are merely passing through Delaware.

Anyone who lives out-of-state and commutes to Delaware for essential work is strongly encouraged to work from home. Sunday's order does not apply to those traveling to care for members of their family. Individuals under self-quarantine can leave their homes to seek medical care.

There are 232 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to date. Officials say six people have died from the virus.
